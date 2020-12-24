Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $964,590.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $646,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $544,810.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00.

KOD opened at $153.31 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $156.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

KOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 27.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

