Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $352.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.