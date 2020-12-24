Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gores Metropoulos by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 427,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gores Metropoulos by 147,062.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 352,951 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 246,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Gores Metropoulos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94.

About Gores Metropoulos

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

