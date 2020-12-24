Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at $82,547,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,890,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANNX shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

