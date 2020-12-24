Jane Street Group LLC Has $265,000 Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,855,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $727,000. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $54.33.

