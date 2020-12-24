Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.58 and last traded at C$36.50. 159,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 99,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWEL. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Edward Spooner purchased 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,927.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,572.27. Also, Director Catherine Potechin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

