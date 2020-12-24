ITO Utility Token (IUT) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ITO Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $464,606.74 and approximately $426.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00135436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00668566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00181196 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00381729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00099224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059787 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,164,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,504,611 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

