IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 12.9%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.58. 1,941,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 783,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

