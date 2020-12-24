iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $291.09

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $291.09 and last traded at $291.08, with a volume of 3400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

