iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.38

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.38 and traded as high as $60.00. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 3,005 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

