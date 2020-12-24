iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.93 and last traded at $132.90. 686,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,226,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

