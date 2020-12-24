iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) shares rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.39 and last traded at $86.39. Approximately 2,821,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,916,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48.

