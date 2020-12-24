iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to gain from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and manufacturing diversification. For the rest of 2020, the company expects favorable sell-through trends, upcoming holiday season, customer events and others to drive top-line results. Revenues are now anticipated to be $1.365-$1.375 billion for 2020 versus 9-11% mentioned originally. Earnings are now expected to be $3.43-$3.53 per share, higher than $1.70-$2.30 mentioned originally. However, the company is exposed to risks related to stiff competition in the business. Also, the pandemic-related impact on supply chain and product demand as well as promotional expenses might hurt results. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry. Its earnings estimates have been lowered for fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021 in the past 60 days.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRBT. Bank of America increased their price target on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of IRBT opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $98.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $1,508,936. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,563,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 206.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 157,415 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

