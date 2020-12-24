Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRDM. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. 549,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 19,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $590,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

