Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 1,049 call options.

AXU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,945. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 17.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,467 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $17,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 115.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 523,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 740,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $825,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

