Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 29th

Investindustrial Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:IIACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 29th. Investindustrial Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IIACU stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday.

Investindustrial Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Investindustrial Acquisition Corp.

