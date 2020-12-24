Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.91 and last traded at $85.91. 3,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.49.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

