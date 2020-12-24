Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Trading Up 5.9%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.40. 11,985,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,374,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

