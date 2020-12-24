Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.07. 130,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 161,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

