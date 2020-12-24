Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
IVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.
Shares of IVC opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $290.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invacare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Invacare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invacare Company Profile
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.
