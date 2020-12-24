Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of IVC opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $290.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invacare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Invacare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

