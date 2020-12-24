Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 419,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 536,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interface by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interface by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 59,121 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

