Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 419,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 536,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interface by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interface by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 59,121 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
