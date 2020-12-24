Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 63,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 59,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 26.86 and a quick ratio of 25.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

About Inspira Financial (CVE:LND)

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

