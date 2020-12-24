Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Insider Sells $55,300.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $55,300.00.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $61,240.00.

VAPO opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $717.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of -1.47. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 204.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

