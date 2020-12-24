Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ULTA opened at $268.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

