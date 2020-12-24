Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 3,618 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25.

On Monday, September 28th, Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 2,573,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

