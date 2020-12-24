Insider Selling: Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Senior Officer Sells 3,633 Shares of Stock

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Shares of LB opened at C$31.33 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$46.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.06.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

