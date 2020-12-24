Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Sells $680,901.00 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $680,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Invitae stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after purchasing an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitae by 114.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

