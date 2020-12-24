Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells 50,124 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 50,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $458,634.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

