Insider Selling: GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Insider Sells £1,100,000 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04).

Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,516.20. GlobalData Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86).

About GlobalData Plc (DATA.L)

GlobalData Plc provides proprietary data, analytics, and insights services in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, and travel and tourism industries.

