Insider Selling: GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) Insider Sells £1,100,000 in Stock

GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) (LON:DATA) insider Bernard A. Cragg sold 100,000 shares of GlobalData Plc (DATA.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37), for a total transaction of £1,100,000 ($1,437,157.04).
Shares of DATA stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,463.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,516.20. GlobalData Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 830 ($10.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,750 ($22.86).
About GlobalData Plc (DATA.L)
