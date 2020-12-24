Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $8,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12.

AMC stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

