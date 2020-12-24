Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $59,643.72 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $59,643.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $158,220.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $132,270.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $136,920.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.