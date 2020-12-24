Insider Buying: Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider Russell Barwick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$19,475.00 ($13,910.71).

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

