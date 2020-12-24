Insider Buying: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Director Purchases 424,000 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 424,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $6,466,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 289,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,028. The company has a market cap of $451.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

