Insider Buying: International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

IBT stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 825.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 782.60. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($11.24). The stock has a market cap of £327.69 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.54%.

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

