Insider Buying: International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

IBT stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.16) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 825.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 782.60. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($11.24). The stock has a market cap of £327.69 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.54%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

