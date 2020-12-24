Insider Buying: Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $106.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

