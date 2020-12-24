Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.42

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 263418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Miller sold 493,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $7,072,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $615,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

