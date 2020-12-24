Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

IPHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of IPHI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.38. 4,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,139. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

