InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Shares Up 0.1%

InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.28. 15,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 21,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

