Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Conviction-Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.34.

NYSE INFY opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after buying an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 47.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,642 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

