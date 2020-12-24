iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) vs. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Critical Analysis

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iNeedMD has a beta of -3.19, meaning that its share price is 419% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Scientific and iNeedMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 18 2 2.96 iNeedMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $43.46, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than iNeedMD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and iNeedMD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 4.61 $4.70 billion $1.58 21.89 iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than iNeedMD.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and iNeedMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57% iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boston Scientific beats iNeedMD on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About iNeedMD

iNeedMD Holdings, Inc., a medical device development company, researches, develops, markets, and sells medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers The EKG Glove, a disposable medical device that is used in the diagnosis, screening, prevention, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases. Its product has applications in hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, medical transportation, remote medical assessment, urgent care health clinics, and heart rhythm monitoring. iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.