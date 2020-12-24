Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.