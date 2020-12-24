Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Purchases $105,207.75 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,873.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alicia Kuhn Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 600 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.88 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,920.00.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $157.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.