Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.87. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 348 shares traded.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.