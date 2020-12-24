Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells $1,071,076.95 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 116,295 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $1,071,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.86.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.
