Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells $1,071,076.95 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 116,295 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $1,071,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Immersion by 82.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.