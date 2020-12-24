IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.69

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMIAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.33.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

