IMAX’s (IMAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 310.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IMAX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

