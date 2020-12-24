Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $334.14.

ILMN opened at $366.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.54 and a 200 day moving average of $341.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,032.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 937,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

