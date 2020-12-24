Ignis Reaches 1-Day Volume of $640,476.00 (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $20.33 million and $640,476.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit, STEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00674425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00151263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00373782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00095288 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, STEX, Upbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

