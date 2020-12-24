IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.28

Shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.28 and traded as high as $51.00. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 37,372 shares.

IDOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.00.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

