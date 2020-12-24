IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $205.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

IAC opened at $178.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.71. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $187.78.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $9,335,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

